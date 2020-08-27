Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 7,900 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,864. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

