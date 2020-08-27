Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

