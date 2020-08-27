Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. 410,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,221. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

