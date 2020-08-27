SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading Up 8.2%

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 84,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 99,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The firm has a market cap of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 44,500 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $484,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 49.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 56.2% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

