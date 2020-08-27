SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading Up 8.2%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 84,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 99,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The firm has a market cap of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 44,500 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $484,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 49.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 56.2% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit