Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,979 shares of company stock worth $7,073,805. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $671.80. 266,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $681.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.