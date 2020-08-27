Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.2% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 691,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares valued at $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

