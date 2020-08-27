Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Increases Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 73,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,007. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

MCBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.