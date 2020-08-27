SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Up 6.9%

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.26. 499,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 281,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $64,500.00. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $30,750.00. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned about 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

