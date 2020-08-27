SL Green Realty Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SLG opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

