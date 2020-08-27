Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,640,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.45. 2,121,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,455. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

