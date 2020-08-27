SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 1,769,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

