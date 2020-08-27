SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

SWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 11,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

