Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Cut by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 698,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,771. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

