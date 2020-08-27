Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 208.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

