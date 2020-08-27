Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $53,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,094,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,178. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.