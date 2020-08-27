Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Shares Up 13.2%

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 483,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 302,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

In other Stereotaxis news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 39,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $207,160.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $47,738.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,887 shares of company stock worth $778,335. 34.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stereotaxis by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in Stereotaxis by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 203,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 128,774 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.