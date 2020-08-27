Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. Summerset Group has a 1 year low of A$3.89 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of A$9.02 ($6.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Summerset Group Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides various independent living options, including villas, townhouses, apartments, and serviced apartments. The company also offers one-off, supported living, premium care, rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short term care services.

