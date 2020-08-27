Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. Summerset Group has a 1 year low of A$3.89 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of A$9.02 ($6.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.
Summerset Group Company Profile
