Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 122.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 60,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,974. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

