Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Price Up 6%

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 3,436,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,715,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,606,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,340 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,050,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.