Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 41,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 310,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.39. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 565.78% and a negative net margin of 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 978,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 184,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.