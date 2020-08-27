Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.02. 590,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 173,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

