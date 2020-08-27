Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,234 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,011 shares of company stock worth $20,317,913. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.