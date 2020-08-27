Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Shares Up 6.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 244,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 212,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Target Hospitality by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Target Hospitality by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.