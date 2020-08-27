Taseko Mines (TGB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB):

8/27/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.10 to $1.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/25/2020 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.25 to $0.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,806. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taseko Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

