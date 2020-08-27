TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,392. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

