Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.13

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $19.20. Teck Resources shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 3,386 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $128.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

