TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TEGNA by 57,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $23,462,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,595 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $10,860,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 926,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

