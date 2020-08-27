Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 6.4%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 1,563,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,114,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

