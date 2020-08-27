The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $23.67 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $23.67 million and $2.65 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007329 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00033882 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

