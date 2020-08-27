True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

True North Commercial has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

