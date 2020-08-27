Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 157,526 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 376.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,320. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

