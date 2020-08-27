Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $437,578,641.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 1.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

