Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,023 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.76. 1,102,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.