Twin Tree Management LP Invests $3 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 58,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 1,719,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,338. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

