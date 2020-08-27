Twin Tree Management LP Invests $4.98 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 285,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 14,391,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

