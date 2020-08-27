Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,263,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $3,727,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 49.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 333.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

