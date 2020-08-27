Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

BXP traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 906,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

