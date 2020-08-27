Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment accounts for approximately 5.1% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $7,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,771 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,524 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,206. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

