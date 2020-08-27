Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total transaction of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,493 shares of company stock valued at $26,930,483 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $340.38. The company had a trading volume of 206,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,057. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.