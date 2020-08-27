U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.58 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 108,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 123,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

Several analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $81,435.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,298.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,179 shares of company stock worth $727,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.