UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.25. UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 416,033,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

