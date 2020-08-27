Ultimate Secure Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $17.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001637 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

