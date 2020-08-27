United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 5.8%

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $36.22. 50,873,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 37,877,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in United Continental by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

