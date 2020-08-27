United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,545 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of United Rentals worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 192.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.02. 518,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,192. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

