United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:UZB)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UZB opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Company Profile

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

