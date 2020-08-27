Universa One Day Volume Tops $46,937.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $46,937.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,292,957,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

