US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading 5.3% Higher

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.96. 2,765,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,611,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -172.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in US Foods by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

