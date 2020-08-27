US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading 5.3% Higher

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.96. 2,765,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,611,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -172.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.
In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in US Foods by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
