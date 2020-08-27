Valaris (VALPQ) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Valaris (OTCMKTS: VALPQ) is one of 29 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valaris has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ peers have a beta of 2.50, suggesting that their average share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Valaris Competitors 877 2317 1931 78 2.23

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 25.00%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 69.71%. Given Valaris’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Valaris Competitors -93.57% -19.44% -6.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion -$198.00 million -0.01 Valaris Competitors $1.13 billion -$283.30 million 0.59

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valaris peers beat Valaris on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

