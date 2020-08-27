Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $86,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,454,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.82. 1,521,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $238.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.