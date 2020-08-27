VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 32.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares shot up 32.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.24. 198,059,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,766% from the average session volume of 10,614,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on VBIV. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $981.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

